Woman sentenced for Hagerstown hotel robbery

Maryland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown woman who plead guilty to robbery was sentenced on Monday at Washington County Circuit Court. 

According to court documents, 34-year-old Julie Seal held an employee at the Quality Inn on Dual Highway at knife point back in 2017. Seal demanded money for drugs. 

Seal made off with around $430. Seal told us that she is sorry for her actions. 

She was given a 10-year suspended sentence, with three years probation. 

