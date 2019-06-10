Woman sentenced for Hagerstown hotel robbery

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown woman who plead guilty to robbery was sentenced on Monday at Washington County Circuit Court.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Julie Seal held an employee at the Quality Inn on Dual Highway at knife point back in 2017. Seal demanded money for drugs.

Seal made off with around $430. Seal told us that she is sorry for her actions.

She was given a 10-year suspended sentence, with three years probation.