Woman rescued from apartment building fire, 50 residents displaced

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Dozens of families are without a home due to a massive apartment building fire in Montgomery County.

Sunday evening, fire crews were called to a neighborhood on the 100 block of Duvall Lane in Gaithersburg. When units arrived they found the fire between the second and third floor. Fire officials say several residents self-evacuated but crews rescued one woman from the top floor of the apartment building. The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident and electrical in nature. Fifty residents have been displaced.

“Moments later firefighters rescued a woman from the third floor, apparently she tried to exit but the hallway was so smokey she closed the door and she was rescued by firefighters,” said Pete Piringer, Montgomery county fire & rescue services.

The cost of damage totals $1.75 million dollars. There were no injures.