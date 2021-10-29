Woman pleads guilty for involvement in murder of younger brother

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A woman just pleaded guilty for her involvement in the 2017 murder of her younger brother.

Le-Mae Matthews admitted to lying to 911 dispatchers and police officers after her 17-year-old brother Christian Matthews was killed in their basement by two men she knew.

She will spend up to 10 years in prison if she is sentenced. Matthews is facing charges for being an accessory after the fact to murder in the first degree.

One of the men involved is serving a 30-year sentence for Christian’s murder by strangulation as the other awaits trial. Matthews’s twin sister also faces charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She’s set to be tried in 2022.