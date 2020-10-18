Woman killed during two-car vehicle crash

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — A woman is dead after two vehicles crashed early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Police along with Fire and Rescue responded to Columbia Pike and Industrial Parkway just after 1 a.m.

Traffic Advisory – SB Rt29 Columbia Pike now OPEN IAO Industrial Parkway, NB Rt29 CLOSED/BLOCKED, FATAL collision, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported several patients, some lanes blocked w/ PD investigation & cleanup, @mcfrs RS715 on scene assisting pic.twitter.com/dwOpunmgb3 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 18, 2020

Investigators say a 2010 Toyota Corolla was making a left turn onto Columbia Pike from when the car collided with a 2018 Honda Accord that was traveling north on Columbia Pike.

The driver of the Toyota, a woman, was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the Honda, Marvin De Jesus Salinas Rodas, 31, of Silver Spring, and his passenger, Martin Gutierrez Cruz, 21, of Mount Rainier, were transported to local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The collision investigation is ongoing.