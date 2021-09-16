Woman killed during dispute by fiance in Prince George’s Co.

At the time of the incident, there were others in the home but they were able to get out safely

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WDVM) — A woman was shot and killed after a dispute with her fiance in upper Marlboro, Maryland early Thursday morning.

Prince George’s County Police officers were called to 12,400 Cecily Court for the report of a domestic-related incident. Upon arrival, they found the suspect who barricaded himself inside of the home. The department’s conflict management team was on scene for a little over two hours trying to get the suspect to surrender.

Police have not yet identified the victim or suspect but they believe they both lived together and were engaged to get married. Detectives are still looking for a motive for the shooting.

“We were on the scene for about an hour or an hour and a half and through various techniques, officers were able to get the suspect to surrender,” said Deputy Chief Christian Price, Prince George’s County Police Department.

