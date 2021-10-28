Woman indicted on charges of embezzlement involving little league organization

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Washington County, Maryland woman has been indicted on charges of stealing money from a little league organization.

Kendra Mumma, 36, was indicted of embezzlement and theft scheme. Mumma served as the treasurer for the Maugansville Little League organization.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, she stole $63,000 from the organization. They also say Mumma was the only person who had access to bank cards and checks.

Mumma has since been released after a bond review on her own recognizance.

