Woman hospitalized after Gaithersburg shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A woman was hospitalized after she was shot Thursday morning in Gaithersburg.
Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police say the woman was shot on Sandy Lake Drive just after 10:15 a.m. She was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.
Detectives say the suspect has not yet been arrested.
This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.
