Woman hit by car, dies while participating in bike race

FREDERICK, M.d. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a crash in Frederick on Sunday morning.

Maryland State police say Diane Deshields, 59, of Rockville was participating in the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department’s Firefighter 50 bike race. She was reportedly biking across the road when she was hit by a car.

The crash happened on Woodsboro Pike at Good Intent Road. No other injuries were reported. The crash is still under investigation.