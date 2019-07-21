Woman hit by car, dies while participating in bike race

Maryland

She was reportedly biking across the road when she was hit by a car.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, M.d. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a crash in Frederick on Sunday morning.

Maryland State police say Diane Deshields, 59, of Rockville was participating in the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department’s Firefighter 50 bike race. She was reportedly biking across the road when she was hit by a car.

The crash happened on Woodsboro Pike at Good Intent Road. No other injuries were reported. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National
More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News