FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A woman shot and killed a man on Feb. 27, who violated two protective orders she had against him, barring him from being at the home.

Domestic deaths in Maryland are at their highest level in 14 years reports Maryland’s Network Against Domestic Violence.

Domestic violence advocates say that although the law can only go so far, it’s important survivors still seek protective orders.

“Most of the time we do see some sort of protection on the part of the victim,” said Jenn Pollitt Hill, Executive Director of the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence. “Sometimes it takes a violation of that order for courts to intervene further, but at least all parties are still alive.”

Sometimes even being granted a protective order can be a battle in itself. The Heartly House in Frederick also emphasizes the importance of having a safety plan.



“When put into practice, they will provide the means for the person to leave or at least stay safe where they are,” said Igna James, the President & Executive Director of Heartly House.

In this case, the man who was killed, 52-year-old Danny Ray Sidders was an ex police officer from Orlando, Florida with previous domestic violence charges. Pollitt Hill said it’s important we hold abusers accountable even if they are also law enforcement.

“They’re supposed to protect the community, and they have a knowledge of how the system works and how to maneuver through the system in a way that actually puts victims at greater danger,” said Pollitt Hill.

