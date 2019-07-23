Woman found dead in neighbor’s yard

Foul play is not a suspicion at this point.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police Investigators are still looking to find the next-of-kin of a woman whose body was found yesterday morning in a neighbor’s yard.

The Hagerstown Police Department discovered the body in the 100 block of Randolph near North Locust Street, a little before 11 a.m.

The woman was 61 years old and lived alone. At last report, police are still trying to reach out to her family.

Foul play is not a suspicion at this point.

“She had fell through the railing from the third floor. The railing had given way and she fallen to the ground 3 stories. We don’t know if she died and collapsed into the railing, and gave way or if she just fell through the railing accidentally,” said Chief Paul Kifer, with Hagerstown Police Department.

The woman’s body has been transported to Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.