Woman falls onto Bethesda Metro tracks

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A woman fell onto the Bethesda Metro tracks Sunday morning as a train was approaching.

A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Fire Department says the woman was able to roll over into safety into the “area of refuge.” This is the empty space under the platform edges that a person can move under to avoid oncoming trains if they happen to fall down onto the trackbed.

The fire department responded and reports the woman only suffered minor injuries.