Woman falls off float, legs end up stuck underneath

WESTERNPORT, Md. (WDVM)– Police are investigating after a parade float hit a pedestrian at the Tri-Towns Christmas Parade in Westernport, Maryland Thursday night.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, a woman fell off the float in the middle of the parade. The float then ran over her legs. Investigators say the bottom half of her body got stuck under the tires.

She was taken to the area hospital around 7:30 last night and is in stable condition.