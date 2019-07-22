Woman dies after hiking Billy Goat Trail

The "A" section of the Billy Goat Trail is notorious for being extremely strenuous and difficult.

GREAT FALLS, Md. (WDVM) – A woman has died after suffering from hyperthermia while hiking on the billy goat trail in Montgomery County this weekend.

The level of difficulty and extreme temperatures proved to be too much for 32-year-old hiker Rachel Parkerson, who died after suffering from a heat-related illness.

The “A” section of the Billy Goat Trail is notorious for being extremely strenuous and difficult.

“It’s kinda like imagine climbing stairs in the heat. It’s what’s called rock scrambling, a lot of it is hopping from boulder to boulder a lot of up and down,” said Tom Smerling, an avid hiker of the trail.

“It’s very rough terrain and difficult to manipulate through there if you’re a hiker,” said Pete Piringer of Fire and Rescue Services.

“Think twice before going on the Billy Goat A Trail. Make sure you have proper footwear, you’re planning ahead, you don’t go by yourself, you have a cell phone with a charged battery, you’re properly hydrated. Know it’s going to take about three hours,” said Piringer.