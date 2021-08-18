Woman dies after car crashes into Frederick home

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead and another injured after a van crashed into a Frederick, Maryland home early Wednesday morning.

According to Frederick Police, the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of South Jefferson and West South Street. For reasons still unknown, the van crashed and caught fire causing significant damage to the home. The driver of the van died at a local hospital.

There were three people inside of the home at the time of the crash and one of the residents suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

“The fire was quickly put out upon arrival and the woman was trapped in the car. Officers and first responders were able to extricate her from the vehicle,” said Allen Etzler with the Frederick Police Department.

Roads were shut down for several hours into early morning rush hour while crews were on scene.