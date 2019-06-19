Woman charged in string of Frostburg thefts

The suspect owns the management company that manages the robbed rental properties.

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – A Grantsville woman has been charged for robbing several student rental properties in Frostburg. Investigators say she’s responsible for robbing over $200,000 in items.

Brenda Lorrine Byrnes, 42, has been indicted on five counts of theft scheme. Byrnes owns the management company that manages the robbed rental properties.

Byrnes is not being held in county jail. She awaits her next court appearance.