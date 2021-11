Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Transit Police at 202-962-2121

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Authorities are currently searching for a man who brutally attacked a woman at a Metro bus stop in Prince George’s County early Sunday morning.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Daniel Newsome in connection to second-degree attempted murder charges and first-degree assault. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-962-2121.