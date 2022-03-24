CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A woman is behind bars after police say she assaulted several officers and her own child Wednesday night. 33-year old Bethany Montague of Cumberland is facing child abuse charges and four counts of assault.

Cumberland police were called to look into a domestic incident, where they said they later learned Montague was abusing one of her children. When officers got inside the home, they realized Montague had a warrant for violating probation. But when they tried to arrest her, police said she punched an officer in the face and went on to assault three more.