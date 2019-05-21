Woman arrested trying to deliver drugs to Hagerstown inmate

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This photo shows suboxone recovered from Danielle Richardson, who attempted to deliver the drugs to an inmate in Hagerstown. Courtesy Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Maryland prison detectives caught a Baltimore woman trying to deliver drugs to a Hagerstown inmate Monday. She was carrying 200 strips of narcotic suboxone, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Danielle Richardson, 40, was charged with drug distribution, drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and intent to deliver drugs to an inmate confined in a Maryland correctional institution, officials said.

The department said its Intelligence/Investigations Division Special Operations Unit received information on Saturday that a drug drop will take place Monday at the Regional Maintenance building between Roxbury Correctional Institution and MCI-H on Roxbury Road.

According to the department, detectives watched Richardson drive on a restricted road into a parking area next to the maintenance building around 2:10 p.m. Monday, and saw Richardson get out and approach a state vehicle to place the drugs. That is when detectives found suboxone on her person.

Richardson is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center in Hagerstown.