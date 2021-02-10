Woman arrested in connection to Gaithersburg bank robberies

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM) — A woman was arrested Monday in connection to three separate bank robberies in Gaithersburg over the past few weeks.

Carisa Cline, 44, has been charged with one count of armed robbery and two other counts of robbery.

Police report Cline was identified as a suspect after she allegedly tried to rob an M&T bank on January 28 and a BB&T bank on the 29.

Police say on February 8, officers followed Cline to a Wells Fargo on Darnestown Road in Gaithersburg and saw her enter the bank. She then obtained an undisclosed amount of currency from the bank and fled the scene.

“At that point, our detectives followed her back to her residence. They attempted to arrest her and she pulled into her development,” Police Spokesperson Rick Goodale said. “She fled on foot, but was caught after a brief foot pursuit with officers and she was charged with committing those three bank robberies.”

Cline is being held without bond.