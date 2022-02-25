FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police said that a woman has been arrested after she stabbed a man several times early Thursday morning.

Police first received the call around 5:30 a.m. and responded to a home on Victoria Square. They found the man at the home and gave him first aid until fire and rescue arrived. He was transported by helicopter to a Baltimore hospital. Police said that he is currently in stable condition.

Police said that they identified Olivia Nevaeh Barton of Hagerstown as the suspect. The Hagerstown Police Department found her at her home and detained her. The Frederick Police Department interviewed her and arrested her.

Barton has been charged with first and second-degree assault, home invasion, third-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.