Woman arrested, accused of murdering 81-year-old in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A 35-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murdering an 81-year-old woman in Frederick.

Frederick Police say first responders were called to a home on North Bentz Street around 6:45 p.m. Sunday after someone said an elderly woman had fallen down the stairs. When they arrived, Frederick Police say the woman was dead.

Detectives began investigating when the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported head trauma and other unusual circumstances. On Monday, Maria Gloria Vazquez-Mebo was taken into custody.

“During an interview, Mrs. Vazquez-Mebo confessed to striking the victim multiple times with a blunt object,” said Frederick Police.

Vazquez-Mebo has been charged with first and second degree murder.

The victim’s name will not be released, according to Frederick Police.

