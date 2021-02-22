Woman, 2 dogs die in Montgomery County house fire

DARNESTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A woman died after being rescued by firefighters in a Sunday night blaze, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say. Two dogs died in the fire.

Officials say one resident was reported trapped when firefighters responded around to the two-story house on Darnestown Road around 7:15 p.m. Firefighters rescued the woman from the first floor of the house, and she was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The woman, who is currently unidentified, was pronounced dead in the hospital early Monday morning.

Four dogs were rescued from the building, but officials say two dogs died in the fire.

MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer described the conditions as a “heavy fire” with “excessive storage and clutter,” making it difficult for responders to maneuver through the building.

Piringer says the source of the fire was a “malfunction or failure of an electrical component” on the first floor. There were no smoke alarms in the building, Piringer said.

Officials say the fire caused an estimated $85,000 in damage.