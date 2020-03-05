Wolfsville students raise money for cancer

The school said the fundraiser was important because cancer has impacted most everyone's lives in some way.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Wolfsville Elementary School students and staff celebrated raising $2,100 for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life, Daffodil Days fundraiser.

Students donated money to pay for daffodils and other gifts for cancer patients. The students shaved their guidance counselor’s head and pied top fundraisers in the face to celebrate. Daffodils represent hope and many former cancer survivors who teach at the school said they are thankful for the school’s support in their cancer journeys and the fight of others.

“The staff the students just accepted me as if I’m just like everybody and to me, it felt like kind of like I was by myself because nobody has gone through it but being in this school made me feel like they know what I went through and they’re still there for me,” said cancer survivor Patti Triplett.

“I think it’s almost harder on the people around us I would wear a scarf to school and when the kids weren’t in the room I’d take the scarf off and walkthrough and I apologized to people because my head was bald but people didn’t notice it as much,” said cancer survivor Dori Miller.

The students exceeded their goal by $1,000.