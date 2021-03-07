With regular visits on hold, Go Team Therapy Dogs comfort downtown’s visitors

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – For quite some time now, therapy dogs have visited college campuses or nursing homes to spread some love, but the pandemic has limited the places they can safely visit.

The nonprofit Go Team Therapy Dogs is spreading cheer in downtown Frederick.

Usually, the dogs and their trainers visit schools and hospices. Martha May says her sheepdog Zoey and the other therapy dogs missed the interaction. “It gives us joy, the dogs love it, and the people love it,” she said. “So until we can get back to normal, this is our new normal.”

The pups’ favorite spot is downtown, so keep your eyes peeled if you’re ever on Market Street.