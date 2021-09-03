With Labor Day approaching, Frederick County Health Department warns residents to avoid floodwater

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Experts want to remind residents to stay clear of any floodwater due to harmful toxins.

The Frederick County Health Department said floodwater may be contaminated. Experts say floodwater may contain raw sewage and toxic substances that can be harmful to people and pets.

Environmental experts say parts of Frederick still have high-standing water. With Labor Day approaching, they want residents to be extra cautious if spending time outdoors.

The health department warns residents to be sure to avoid the water when walking their dogs or spending time outdoors with kids. Exposure can cause stomach illnesses such as vomiting and diarrhea or greater injury.

“If you find that they’ve ingested the water, you should look out for respiratory issues, stomach issues, or flu-like symptoms. For pets, they could have a change in behavior, skin infection or maybe not want to eat their food. If your child or pet is acting sick, regardless of their symptoms you would want to contact their doctor or vet right away,” said Alicia Evangelista, community program manager with the Frederick County Health Department environmental health office.

The Frederick County Environmental Office says all water levels should return back to normal within a week.