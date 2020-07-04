With extra precautions, the Annual Mile-Long Yard Sale lives on

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — Despite COVID-19, the Annual Mile Long Community Yard sale tradition is still being kept a live.

The monumental neighborhood yard sale, has definitely grown to be well over a mile. Each year it seems more and more people get involved.

Local residents begin to prepare days before the event begins. People from all over set up tables in front of their houses filled with different things to share with the community.

Over 100 residents came out to begin their bargain shopping as early as seven a-m.

Members who participated say this year is very special to them, because they will get to help others who need different items, and some say it was also nice to just see the community come together and keep a tradition alive with extra-precautions.





Just to come and watch. I mean, and everyone is just in their glory I mean it’s house after house after house and there’s honestly no way you can go to every single home and shop this yard sale, I mean it’s just, it’s so awesome. said Yard sale participant, Leah Putterman.

Residents say they hope next year will be even bigger, so everyone can get to experience this amazing tradition.