With daylight saving around the corner, AAA reminds drivers to stay alert

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As we draw nearer to spring, most people are preparing for Daylight Saving Time, meaning one less hour of sleep, and officials want to remind drivers to adjust their sleep schedule to ensure they get plenty of sleep before they hit the road.

The CDC reported 35% of U.S. drivers sleep less than seven hours, which can prompt many to experience drowsiness.

According to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, “the percentage of crashes involving drowsiness is nearly eight times higher than federal estimates.” Since it is difficult to detect drowsiness during a crash, this makes drowsy driving one of the most underreported traffic safety issues.

Some signs to look out for if someone is drowsy driving includes, driving very slow, drifting from lanes, fighting eyelids to stay open.

To avoid drowsy sleeping, experts recommend: