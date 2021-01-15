Winter can do a number on your skin; here’s how to protect yourself

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — During the winter season irritation from dry skin is common, so it’s important to know how to properly care for your skin.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, during the winter season, many experience dry skin because of dropping humidity levels. It can cause itchy, cracked skin if not taken care of properly, and extra stress from the coronavirus pandemic can make it worse.

Although it’s important to follow CDC protocols, studies show wearing a mask frequently and using excessive soaps and hand sanitizers can take the moisture away from your skin, so it’s important to use products that contain ceramide in them.

According to Healthline, ceramides help create a barrier to prevent permeability. It locks moisture into your skin, preventing dryness.

“If the skin gets dry enough, it does actually start to form rashes, that’s essentially what eczema is. One form of eczema is just caused by breaks in the skin barrier, this eventually forms rashes that have to be treated,” said Dr. Elyse Love, a board-certified dermatologist.