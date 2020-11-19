Winchester police updated the public on homicide investigation

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — On June 30, 2020, at 10:38 pm the Winchester police department was called out to the 300 block of North Kent Street where neighbors heard a loud bang.

When police arrived they found 30-year-old Lorenzo Wheeler in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. Wheeler was rushed to the Winchester Medical Center back in June, where he died.

With over three months of investigation, officials believe they have found the person responsible for the death of Wheeler. 35-year-old Adam Griffin of Winchester is believed to be involved in the murder of Wheeler. Griffin has been indicted with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Winchester Police Chief, John Piper stated:

“Every violent crime that we have in this city is taken very seriously, and the detectives work diligently with our partners in the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to make sure that justice is served. We have a professional police department that takes all of these cases very seriously and I think this is evidenced by the results announced.”

Griffin was being held at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges, where he remains without bond.