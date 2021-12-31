Winchester man wanted for Christmas Eve murder, police still searching for suspect

Maryland State Police are searching for a Winchester man who they say murdered a woman in Talbot County, Maryland on Christmas Eve.

TRAPPE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are searching for a Winchester man who they say murdered a woman in Talbot County, Maryland on Christmas Eve.

31-year-old Mauricio Juarez of Winchester, Virginia is suspected of fatally shooting 33-year-old Marta Merina of Trappe, Maryland on Christmas Eve. Shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Christmas day, police were called to the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe for a report of a shooting. Police found Merina outside of her home with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the two knew each other prior to this incident and believe Juarez is traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck and are warning people to not approach him as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Photo courtesy of Maryland State Police

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who may have information about where Juarez could be is urged to call Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.