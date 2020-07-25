Winchester leaders gathered to have an open dialogue on improving race relations

WINCHESTER, VA ( WDVM ) — Community leaders gathered on Virginia Avenue at Charlotte Dehart Elementary School, to have an open dialogue on improving race relations.

This was the second forum to take place in winchester, organizaers wanted to broaden the conversation and include different people from different areas.

The goal of this event was to have an open dialogue and create solutions so the community and law-enforcement can come together.

This event included law-enforcement from frederick county, clark county, as well as the city of winchester.

Many community members came out to participate and ask questions regarding how law enforcement will change in the future to make minorities feel safer.

It was a very open and transparent conversation. Law enforcement say they began new protocols and training so they can better serve the community.

” We’re hoping as the relationship between the community and the law enforcement continues to improve we’re hoping that the community can suggest ideas that hopefully the police department can incorporate, and as well as for the community to actually see it in action and that their voices are being heard.” said De’Nae Whittington, United Way Office Manager Nsv.

Coordinators hope to have future forums like this to help minorities overcome barriers.