Williamsport seeks to build on historic heritage to attract visitors

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — The historic community of Williamsport on the Maryland side of the Potomac River is trying to capitalize on its rich history as a way to build tourism and boost commercial activity in the town. Restoring the 18th-century landmark is a key part of that strategy.

While the C&O Canal, the Civil War Doubleday Hill Memorial site and the Bollman Bridge — which served as a Confederate and Union supply route — all draw visitors to Williamsport, the town is building a strategy to broaden sightseeing options for those who pay a call.

Mayor Bill Green is proud of being in the center of the nation’s history. “There is so much history to take in,” he says, “we want people to keep coming back.”

Working with Mayor Green is Audi Lebedda, a consultant with the Maryland Rural Development Corporation. Their focus is restoring the Springfield Farm as a tourist destination. The 1775 wooden barn served as a Civil War hospital, though some of the structures on the grounds include a distillery, a spring house, slave quarters and an outhouse.

Recently the town hosted a reception at the farm for legislators to get their buy-in on the restoration efforts. “When they attended we wanted them to feel like they were there back in e 1800’s,” says Lebedda. “We wanted them to share the vision.”