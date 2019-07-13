Williamsport non profit hosts annual open house to commemorate the anniversary of the “Final Battle of Gettysburg”

Some historians believe the war may have ended two years earlier had Union soldiers attacked Confederate positions in Hagerstown.

WILLIAMSPORT, M.d. (WDVM) — Members of The Donnelly House in Williamsport hosted their second-annual open house to commemorate the anniversary of the Final Battle of Gettysburg on Saturday.

The nonprofit took people through stages of the war where Confederate soldiers were attacked on July 14, 1863. Several hundred men were taken as prisoners but escaped across the Potomac River. The grounds were used for Confederates in Maryland and Pennsylvania in an attempt to surround the nation’s capital and Union territory.



“To help interpret the battle for visitors and friends, there were actually two battles of falling waters,” said George Franks, president of the Battle of Falling Waters Foundation. “We are commemorating the one that was the last battle of the Gettysburg campaign that was fought here five miles outside of Williamsport.”

Some historians believe the war may have ended two years earlier had Union soldiers attacked Confederate positions in Hagerstown.