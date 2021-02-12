Williamsport Mayor Bill Green sees historic barn renovation as way to drive tourism, business growth

Williamsport, Md. Mayor Bill Green in the new museum on the grounds of the historic Springfield Farm where George Washington has stayed. An events barn on the property will attract tourism to the Potomac River town.

WLLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — The Potomac River town of Williamsport, Maryland is making an aggressive push for more tourists.

Mayor Bill Green worked with State Delegate Mike McKay (R – Washington, Allegany counties) to secure a grant to re-purpose the historic Springfield Farm — where George Washington is known to have spent time — into a museum and event space. Mayor Green says the project will attract visitors and generate revenue to promote the town’s business growth.

“By renovating the barn, it allows more people to come into town, having their events held here at the barn,” said Mayor Green. “Not only that, but when tourists come in to visit the museum and everything else they can see the historic barn.”

Under Mayor Green’s leadership, the “Main Street” program has been launched to attract visitors from the C & O Canal and Civil War historic trails to patronize town merchants.