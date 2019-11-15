Williamsport man charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Williamsport, Maryland man has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of Brent Douglas Baker, 27, of West Potomac Street on Thursday. According to authorities, they found child pornography on a cellphone Baker had on him when they entered the home.

Baker was first investigated in October this year after Microsoft told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children their customer seemed to be in possession of child pornography. That tip was passed on to the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The company also provided investigators with an image file that depicted a child having sexual interaction with an adult woman. The Microsoft account was traced to Baker’s address, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Baker was taken into custody and questioned. Baker was seen by the Washington County District Court Commissioner’s Office and released on personal recognizance.