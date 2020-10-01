Williamsport Main Street program expected to help boost town’s economy, attract tourism

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — A Potomac River town looks to attract more visitors and investment, thanks to a “Main Street” designation by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Williamsport plans to capitalize on its location along the C and O Canal as a way to draw tourists from the canal towpath and surrounding Civil War sites to Main Street business. The town will invest in upgrading building facades and staging community events centered around the downtown.



Says Kathyrn Gratton, Manager of Main Street Williamsport, “we’re in the middle of exploring opportunities to bring the foot traffic that the canal already attracts, a little further up. It’s only two blocks to walk. and one way we’re planning to do that is highlighting a lot of our historic value in the community.”

And an impressive historic value it is. Just ask Williamsport Mayor Bill Green.

“We can promote stops along with the town and throughout the town,” says the mayor, “of historic events.” A history that has a long term payoff for Williamsport’s future.

“We’ll be seeing the hustle and bustle of more activity,” says Gratton, “the options of enjoying a historic walk or taking part in a farmers market or, if they come on certain nights, we’ll have food truck events.”

And history buffs can appreciate that Williamsport has been a destination for two U.S. presidents, most recently John F. Kennedy. But the town also caught the attention of a Founding Father, George Washington paid a call on this town just off the banks of the Potomac.

The Main Street Maryland program has more than three thousand new or expanding businesses credited with creating more than 11,000 jobs.