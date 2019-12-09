Williamsport hosts 11th annual Charlie Brown Christmas

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — The town of Williamsport celebrated their 11th annual Charlie Brown Christmas.

The free event was at Springfield Barn and featured over 100 trees, all with different personalities. They represent organizations, schools, businesses and more. People were able to take a horse-drawn carriage ride, and even take photos with Santa. The assistant mayor of Williamsport says this event gets better every year. She says her favorite part is watching younger generations grow up and come back.

“Even the gentleman that plays Santa Clause, he’s been doing it for nine or ten years so he has seen kids grow up ya know from babies to like eleven years old and he remembers some of them,” Joan Knode. The event attracts over 20,000 people.