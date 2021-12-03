Williamsport fire destroys home, kills pet dog early Friday morning

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — A Williamsport resident lost their home and their pet dog in a fire early Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., Williamsport Volunteer Fire and EMS were called to the 16000 block of Spielman Road. According to the fire chief, when firefighters arrived, there was a large fire that could be seen even from outside the home.

Crews also initially believed the owner was trapped inside, as neighbors reported hearing banging coming from the trailer. However, the owner was soon found at their job.

It took 45 firefighters to extinguish the flames engulfing the mobile home. The residence is considered a total loss, and the owner is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.