Williamsport celebrates one year as Main Street community

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — The Town of Williamsport is celebrating one year of being named a Main Street Maryland community.

The Community Development Network and the Main Street Maryland Program lead a walking tour of Williamsport and met with business owners who have benefited from the Main Street designation.

The town received roughly $200,000 in grant money through the Main Street Program, some of which has been used to support businesses that have taken an economic hit from the pandemic. The tour also focused on future growth for Williamsport.

