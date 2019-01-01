Maryland

Williamsport celebrates annual Polar Bear Plunge

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. - Williamsport celebrated their annual polar bear plunge Tuesday afternoon.

Once the clock struck noon, everyone charged into the water. The plunge took place at River Bottom Rock and featured a costume theme. The event also had a big bonfire, music, and free donuts.

Participants that came racing out of the water said it was chilly, but a great experience. "I feel happy that I did it, but I'm extremely frozen."

Town officials say they're now preparing for another annual event, "River Rat Day" coming in February.

