Williamsport celebrates annual Polar Bear Plunge
2019 Polar Bear plunge
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. - Williamsport celebrated their annual polar bear plunge Tuesday afternoon.
Once the clock struck noon, everyone charged into the water. The plunge took place at River Bottom Rock and featured a costume theme. The event also had a big bonfire, music, and free donuts.
Participants that came racing out of the water said it was chilly, but a great experience. "I feel happy that I did it, but I'm extremely frozen."
Town officials say they're now preparing for another annual event, "River Rat Day" coming in February.
