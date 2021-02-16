Will mask-wearing continue post-pandemic?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Experts in Maryland have noticed a drastic dip in the number of flu cases across the state. While February normally has thousands of flu patients, numbers are much lower this year.

In Washington County, Meritus Health has only seen one flu case in the hospital, and only three have been reported across the entire area. Specialists believe these low numbers can be attributed to coronavirus reduction measures like social distancing and hand washing.

So could masks be here to stay? Many doctors see the benefit of long-term masking when dealing with illnesses in the future.

“We really hope that folks are continuing to mask through the COVID pandemic,” said Joelle Butler, Meritus Health corporate communications, on behalf of their infectious disease specialist. “If it becomes something more normal for us to do it now, we would consider doing it for a shorter period of time, perhaps, in shorter flu seasons.”

But many residents are split on the issue.

“Considering I’m vaccinated by the COVID-19 virus and also the flu, I probably would not [continue to] wear that,” said Karla Bohon, a Hagerstown resident.

Bohon did note, however, her opinion could be changed depending on whether or not the majority of her community gets vaccinated as well.