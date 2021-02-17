Who is — and who isn’t — benefiting from the Maryland COVID RELIEF Act

"This is a time of suffering. And we need to help those that need it the most... that's what it means to really be a Marylander."

Feb.17 UPDATE: The separate bill that would deliver relief to the ITIN taxpayers passed out of the Maryland Senate today, and is now headed to the House of Delegates to be deliberated.

MARYLAND (WDVM) — This past Monday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed the MD RELIEF Act into law. While he was celebrating the bipartisan bill — which passed almost unanimously in both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly — a growing number of lawmakers were already back to the drawing table, working to make sure that no Marylander who’s eligible for relief gets denied.

The current $1.1 billion economic relief package includes several initiatives, from tax breaks for small businesses, to grants for non-profits. One of the bills’ headliners, though, is that taxpayers who filed for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) in 2019 qualify for direct stimulus payments — $500 for families, and $300 for individuals.

On top of that, for the next three years, the EITC is being expanded which will give Maryland’s poorest working families an average $1,000 more when they file for their state taxes.

But there’s a group of Maryland residents who pay taxes that don’t qualify for the stimulus checks or the enhanced tax benefits: if you don’t file taxes using a Social Security Number, you cannot receive the extra cash benefits.

WDVM 25 asked State Delegate Joseline Peña-Melnyk (D-District 21) what the difference is between someone who files their taxes using a Social Security Number, versus someone who files their taxes using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

“They’re still paying taxes so it shouldn’t matter. Because it’s really discrimination to leave a certain group out just because they’re this or because they’re that, when the bill basically says that it’s for relief,” said Peña-Melnyk. “During a time of emergency, a pandemic, to the most vulnerable; to people that pay taxes. So, it’s not a question; it’s not in doubt that they pay taxes.”

“I mean, as a human being, don’t you feel terrible when you see hundreds of people waiting for a box of free food for their kids. Don’t you feel as a human being that’s just wrong? Of course, it is.” Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot

“This is a great time of suffering. And we need to help those that need help the most. I think that is, what it means to really be a Marylander,” said Delegate Wanika Fisher, who represents District 47, a district heavily populated with immigrants. “This extra money medication purchased; it means you’re paid. It means survival. A lot of the folks that benefit from the EITC are those with the least among us. It’s not someone with an ITIN who’s making a ton of money.”

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot dug deeper and found that 86,000 residents of Maryland use ITINs to file their state taxes. Just last year alone, that population gave back over $130 million in tax revenue to the state. Franchot found that out of those 86,000 ITIN filers, over 40,000 would be eligible for the relief if they had a Social Security number to file with.

“These are wonderful Maryland residents, who just don’t have a social security number, but they have ITIN numbers and have been paying taxes often for years or decades. But what do we do? We just turn around, and say ‘nope guys, you guys are just going to have to lump it. Well, I’m not willing to accept that,” Franchot said. “I mean, as a human being, don’t you feel terrible when you see hundreds of people waiting for a box of free food for their kids. Don’t you feel as a human being that’s just wrong? Of course, it is. We’re the richest state and the richest country in the world.”

It’s a continuing debate to make sure no Marylander is left behind.