Whitman HS student arrested after assault on Churchill HS student

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police arrested a 17-year-old student from Walt Whitman High School after he allegedly assaulted a student at nearby Winston Churchill High School on Wednesday.

Officers say it happened at around 11:30 a.m. The suspect allegedly assaulted a female Churchill student outside along the bus loop.

Other students and parents tried to intervene, but that’s when the teenage suspect threatened them and pulled out a knife, before running away.

Police were able to identify him and arrest him at his home in Potomac later that day.