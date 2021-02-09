White tiger figurine spotted along I-270 finds new home with MCPD

The tiger now has a new home

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — If you happened to be traveling on I-270 over the weekend, you might’ve seen a white tiger in the Rockville area.

White and black striped, the tiger displayed a calm gaze and confident expression. A Rockville police officer went to look at the figurine after a 911 call was placed on Saturday morning.

When officers arrived they found the statue – a large, lifelike figurine.

“The white tiger perched along the jersey wall on I-270 sat morning was not real! RCP Officer Weiss says the white tiger was a figurine and did not pose a threat to the community,” said the Rockville City Police Department in a tweet.

The tiger has been adopted and now sits in Montgomery County Police Department’s 1st district station. He has a pink monkey friend, too.

How and why the tiger came to be on the interstate remains a mystery, police say.

How and why the tiger came to find himself on the interstate remains a mystery. We're happy to report that the tiger has been adopted by MCP's 1st District officers and has found a new perch at the station – where he is sure to only interrupt foot traffic! pic.twitter.com/GrufqVhehV — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.