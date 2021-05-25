White Flint Metro Station to be renamed

WHITE FLINT, Md. (WDVM) — The White Flint Metro Station is one step closer to being renamed.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, has submitted a letter to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) requesting the White Flint Metro Station to be named the North Bethesda Metro Station.

“The development of the North Bethesda Metro Station is not only critical to the future economic growth of Montgomery County but the entire state and region,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “The choice of ‘North Bethesda’ was the consensus of this community. I expect for generations to come the name ‘North Bethesda’ will be known as an epicenter in the bio/life sciences and quantum computing industries supported by private sector companies, academics, and federal agencies developed in a 21st-century sustainable and equitable location.”

White Flint has been on the decline for some time, and officials feel the names of the station should resemble the up-and-coming North Bethesda community around it.

Amy Ginsburg, Executive Director of Friends of White Flint said, “The name ‘North Bethesda’ honors the history of this remarkable neighborhood and heralds a spectacular future as a walkable, transit-oriented, vibrant community,”

If approved, the renaming project will cost around $300,000.