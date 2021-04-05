White Flint Metro Station could see a name change in near future

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A longtime Red Line Metro Station in Montgomery County could get a name change after a nearby mall is now a thing of the past.

It’s been a debate on whether to change the name of White Flint Metro Station in North Bethesda. As many are aware, White Flint Mall was demolished a few years back. And some believe the name does not reflect the community.

Friends of white flint organizers say the area needs a new identity and the new name should include ‘North Bethesda’ in it. Some local officials weighed in on the debate and agree a change should be made.

Once a new name has selected a request for the change must be sent to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

