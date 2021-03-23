“Where’s the damn plan?” Montgomery Co. leaders frustrated with state government

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Several Montgomery County lawmakers expressed frustration Tuesday after learning new details about Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s latest update to vaccine eligibility across the state.

“You say wear the damn mask? I ask you, Governor Hogan, where’s the damn plan?” Montgomery County Councilmember Craig Rice said during Tuesday’s session of the state’s equitable vaccine distribution plans.

The nine-member council learned they were no longer allowed to have different eligibility guidelines than those laid out by the state under the Governor’s new guidance. Councilmembers had intended to go forward with expanding eligibility in its hardest-hit zip codes but had to scrap those plans after new guidance was issued.

Rice says it’s an issue of equity, and he wants the state to come forward with a written plan to address equity issues.

“There are Black and brown people that are getting affected by this disease more than anyone else. You can hold a press conference all you want to, Governor Hogan, and talk about equity. Where’s the damn plan? Because I haven’t seen it,” Rice said.

Rice isn’t the only local lawmaker feeling frustrated; fellow councilmember Will Jawando also felt strongly about the state’s new rules.

“The governor, by taking this action, has hampered our ability, and taken a tool out of the toolbox, to target those who are most vulnerable. I think it’s disgusting. I think it’s playing politics with people’s lives. It’s shameful,” Jawando said.

WDVM reached out to the Governor’s Office about some of these statements from the council. The office declined to comment.