When do you take your tree down? People comment on the Christmas Tree disposal debate

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — For some, now is the time to start taking down the Christmas tree, but others say they keep it up for much longer.

Just when you thought the decision to get a real or fake tree or what ornaments to get, was tough, the decision on when to take it down might be the hardest of all. The Washington County Solid Waste Department started their tree recycling program the day after Christmas. Some people take it down the day after, some wait ’til after the new year.

“I’m going to take it down today, I need room for New Year’s Eve, I have a lot of grandkids so I have to make room,” Melinda Johnson said, a Washington County resident.

Traditionally, the twelfth night, which is twelve days after Christmas, is the 5th of January. Those that love a good tradition tend to wait until January sixth or just around New Year’s Day to take their tree down.

“We plan to take it down New Year’s Day, now in my office I have a small four foot tree that I didn’t put up this year but last year I put it up for Christmas and then I kept it up all year long,” Tina Jackson said.

There are a select few, who say they don’t take their tree down at all.

“My family keeps up the tree all year we keep up the tree all year we do not take it down and we plug it in on Christmas, its been the same two colors for like ten years now it is green and gold.” Carlene Emilcar said.

Washington County solid waste department is offering free tree recycling till January 31st.