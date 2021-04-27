Wheaton restaurant owner joining Congressman Raskin in Biden’s Address to Congress

Rep. Jamie Raskin makes his case to the Senate on the constitutionality of an impeachment trial of Donald Trump, February 9, 2021 (Nexstar)

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Chris Pyon is a second-generation Korean-American and the co-owner of Mobydick Sushi in Wheaton. On Tuesday, Congressman Jamie Raskin named Pyon this week’s 8th District Local Hero. Pyon will also be Raskin’s virtual guest to Wednesday’s Joint Address to Congress.

A release from Congressman Raskin said that Mobydick Sushi stayed open throughout COVID in part thanks to congressional federal aid packages, such as the American Rescue Plan. Pyon received one Paycheck Protection Program loan last spring and a second one last month. These loans, the release said, helped him pay rent and pay his staff.

“I’m very thankful that my business and I were able to receive two waves of the PPP loan which helped us stay afloat. I’m honored to be Rep. Raskin’s virtual guest for the Joint Address and am really looking forward it,” Pyon was quoted as saying in the release.

Due to in-person attendance restrictions, Pyon will be watching the address from his restaurant on Wednesday.

The release said that Representative Raskin “invited Mr. Pyon as his virtual guest to honor small business owners across the 8th District and uplift their stories of resilience during the pandemic.”