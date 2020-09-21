Wheaton Arts Parade kicks off festival

WHEATON, Md (WDVM) – The 4th annual Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival kicked off on Sunday with the unveiling of 13 pyramid-shaped art pieces scattered through the Wheaton Urban District.

Instead of a normal parade, founder Dan Thompson said they would adhere to social distancing by streaming online to the community with various events over the course of two weeks.

“Wheaton has a lot of talent and the community isn’t really aware of it,” Thompson said. “So the Wheaton Art’s Parade was going to bring the artist into the streets so the community could appreciate them.”

Members of the Montgomery County Council were in attendance along with County Executive Marc Elrich who said he’s looking forward to helping make Wheaton more successful.

“We’re not going to stop with wheaton,” Elrich said. “We’re going to continue to make sure that we are making this place thrive.”

Artist Jessica Muniz-Witmer painted one of the 13 tetrahedron art pieces and said she was excited to see the ways other artists interpreted the project.

“We were able to connect and see each other’s work through social media,” Muniz-Witmer said. “While we all had to stay home, we were able to connect.”

Each pyramid is anywhere from 4 to 8 feet wide and features a plaque and QR code which loads an audio message from the artist explaining their piece.

Wheaton’s “V-fest” will run September 20 – October 4.